Medical Properties (MPW) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Medical Properties (MPW) ending at $5.94, denoting a -0.67% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The health care real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 19.12% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying a 37.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $233.41 million, down 13.97% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.62 per share and a revenue of $960.94 million, indicating changes of -22.5% and -3.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medical Properties. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% downward. As of now, Medical Properties holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.15.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.