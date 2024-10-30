Medical Properties (MPW) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Medical Properties (MPW) standing at $4.71, reflecting a +1.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 19.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.20, reflecting a 47.37% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $241.18 million, down 21.33% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.85 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, signifying shifts of -46.54% and +15.8%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medical Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.6 for its industry.

We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

