Medical Properties (MPW) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $4.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.43%.

The health care real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 14.04% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 56.25% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $258.43 million, indicating a 23.4% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.88 per share and a revenue of $1.03 billion, signifying shifts of -44.65% and +17.95%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% higher. Medical Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Medical Properties is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.22 of its industry.

One should further note that MPW currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.