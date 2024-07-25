Medical Properties (MPW) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $5.20, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 10.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.21, showcasing a 56.25% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $258.43 million, indicating a 23.4% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion, which would represent changes of -44.65% and +17.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.34% upward. As of now, Medical Properties holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Medical Properties is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.49 for its industry.

We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

