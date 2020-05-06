Medical Products Stock Earnings on May 7: BDX, ABC & More

The Medical sector (one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification) seems to have shown more resilience compared to others in the first quarter. This can be attributed to continued strong business generation from emergency medical procedures that were unavoidable even amid the pandemic. Also, this sector’s new COVID-19-related healthcare offerings have been widely adopted and may have contributed to first-quarter results.



Going by the latest Earnings Preview, this sector’s total first-quarter earnings are expected to be up 9.6% on 8.7% revenue growth. Medical is expected to be one of the five among the 16 major Zacks sectors set to report year-over-year earnings growth.



However, with most of the medical companies suffering due to the worldwide manufacturing and supply chain disruption, the first-quarter performance is likely to reflect the impact.



Integral to the broader Medical sector, Medical Products companies’ growth is expected to have been dampened due to the pandemic. However, most of them might have partially mitigated these downsides, riding on huge market adoption of their COVID-19-related healthcare-support products and services and non-elective procedures.



Let us take a look at four Medical Product companies that are scheduled to announce results on May 7.



Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, expects BD Life Sciences to have played a crucial role in driving fiscal second-quarter fiscal 2020 performance. In the quarter to be reported, BD Life Sciences is likely to reflect strong year-over-year growth in revenues from assays, which are used to detect a broad range of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancer. Moreover, the company might have witnessed revenue growth in urology and critical care businesses backed by solid performance across its acute urology, home care and targeted temperature management businesses. (Read more: What’s in Store for Becton, Dickinson’s Q2 Earnings?)



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s ABC Pharmaceutical Distribution unit is likely to have driven its second-quarter fiscal 2020 performance. Sustained growth in specialty product sales and an expanding customer base at this segment may also have acted as tailwind.



The World Courier unit, in particular, is likely to have contributed to the Other segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Strengthening customer experience through new offerings, technology improvements and delivery of high tax logistics services are anticipated to get reflected in the company’s fiscal second-quarter results. Apart from this, the company may have gained from generics growth and new product launches are likely to have contributed to its overall performance. (Read more: What’s in Store for AmerisourceBergen’sQ2 Earnings?).



AmerisourceBergen has an Earnings ESP of -0.64% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Insulet Corporation’s PODD first-quarter 2020 results are likely to reflect solid global uptake of the Omnipod system. Continued investments in the company’s pipeline might have positively impacted the quarter’s performance.



Insulet has an Earnings ESP of -236.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Penumbra, Inc. PEN is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices.The company is likely to have witnessed top-line growth in the first quarter of 2020 on the back of solid performance across neuro and vascular businesses. Also, sales growth in the U.S. and international markets has most likely contributed to the top line.



Penumbra has an Earnings ESP of -43.10% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

