Medical Products' Apr 29 Earnings Roster: TMO, BAX & More

The Medical sector has delivered encouraging quarterly performance so far this reporting cycle. According to the latest Earnings Preview, this sector’s scorecard so far reflects 19.8% earnings growth on 10.2% improvement in revenues. Despite the resurgence of cases and new strains of coronavirus, swift rollout of vaccines led to a more stable market condition, which in turn led to the aforementioned improvement.



With the gradual lifting of stay-at-home orders and easing of prior restrictions in several states and regions, most of the Medical Products companies (integral to the broader Medical sector) are likely to have exhibited business growth driven by month-wise rebound in sales volumes. Some of these companies have been making substantial investments in the advancement of digital health and remote consultation technologies, which in turn provided significant support to the medical communities amid the pandemic.



Apart from this, substantial market adoption of COVID-19-related healthcare-support products and services is likely to have contributed to the first-quarter results. In fact, many of these companies have come up with bullish earnings reports so far this reporting cycle. For example, Abbott ABT reported more that 100% adjusted earnings per share growth and 33% organic sales growth for the first quarter. Base business organic sales growth was nearly 6% for the company.



However, some of the MedTech companies, especially those with massive international base, witnessed a fall in product demand across their core business segments and geographies in the first quarter.



Let’s take a look at five Medical Product stocks that are scheduled to announce results on Apr 29.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO: Thermo Fisher is likely to have registered strong revenue contributions from testing kits, instruments, sample preparation and reagents for lab developed tests sales (recognized in the Genetic Sciences and Biosciences businesses) through the months of first quarter of 2021. It is worth mentioning that the company’s majority of the COVID-19 response revenues has been recognized in Life-Science Solutions segment. With extensive vaccine rollouts through the first quarter, this segment is likely to have recorded top-line contributions from vaccine and therapy production supplies (recognized in the BioProduction and Biosciences businesses). (Read more: Thermo Fisher to Report Q1 Earnings: Will It Beat?)



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Thermo Fisher this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.25%.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. price-eps-surprise | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Quote

Baxter International Inc. BAX: Increased demand for acute therapies products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), devices and associated consumables are likely to have driven Baxter’s Acute Therapies business’ first-quarter 2021 performance. In fact, the consensus mark for this segment’s revenues is pegged at $183 million, suggesting growth of 17.3% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the company’s strong product portfolio, and the planned launch of therapies and products might get reflected in the first-quarter revenues. (Read more: Baxter to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards?)



Baxter has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.25%.

Baxter International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Baxter International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Baxter International Inc. Quote

DexCom, Inc. DXCM: DexCom’s first-quarter 2021 top line is likely to reflect increase in volumes, courtesy of new patients across all channels and rising global awareness regarding the benefits of its real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM). (Read more: DexCom to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)



DexCom has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +30.79%.

DexCom, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DexCom, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DexCom, Inc. Quote

ResMed Inc. RMD: ResMed’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is likely to have gained from rise in demand for the company’s ventilators and ventilation mask systems, and provision of digital health solutions and other tools to customers to aid remote care amid the pandemic.



ResMed has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

ResMed Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ResMed Inc. price-eps-surprise | ResMed Inc. Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH: The company, also known as LabCorp, is likely to see broad-based revenue growth, including COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic studies, with respect to its Covance Drug Development segment in the first quarter of 2021. Net orders and net book-to-bill are expected to have remained strong on solid demand for PCR testing. The company recently became the first to offer an at-home PCR collection kit with or without a prescription through Pixel by Labcorp. This is expected to have significantly contributed to the company’s first-quarter results. (Read more: LabCorp to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing?)



LabCorp has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and EPS Surprise





Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-eps-surprise | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

