Medical marijuana users challenge federal gun ban at US appeals court

By Nate Raymond

Oct 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday appeared divided over whether medical marijuana users can be barred from owning guns, in a case challenging the same federal law prohibiting users of unlawful drugs from owning guns at issue in Hunter Biden's criminal case.

A group of Florida residents who use medical marijuana urged a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at oral arguments to find that the federal ban was unconstitutional as applied to them.

William Hall, the plaintiffs' lawyer, citing last year's landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision expanding gun rights, said the law violated his clients' right to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

In that decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the court's 6-3 conservative majority announced a new test to assess gun restrictions, saying they must be "consistent with this nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

The Florida plaintiffs, who originally sued alongside then-Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, before she left office, argued that keeping guns from users of medical marijuana in states that have authorized it is not consistent with historical tradition of firearm regulation.

Florida legalized medical marijuana in 2016. While the drug remains illegal at the federal level, the plaintiffs noted the U.S. Department of Justice is barred under the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment from using funds to interfere with state medical marijuana programs, including to prosecute individuals.

Justice Department attorney Steven Hazel argued that barring drug users from having guns was akin to historical laws dating back to the nation's founding prohibiting mentally ill people and alcoholics from possessing guns.

Hall countered that even if state-authorized medical marijuana use was deemed a crime, historical precedent does not support disarming people when they were sober.

"That's not a bridge too far," he said. "That's about 10 bridges too far."

U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Luck, another Trump appointee, appeared to agree, telling Hazel that historical laws focused on "being intoxicated at that moment and didn't extend past the moment of intoxication."

But U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, stressed that marijuana can cause paranoia and psychotic symptoms and remained illegal federally.

"Maybe it will change, but marijuana is a Schedule I drug," she said.

Should the 11th Circuit rule against the plaintiffs, it would split with the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which in August found that law was unconstitutional as applied to a marijuana user.

The same law is at issue in the Delaware criminal case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, an admitted past user of crack cocaine who was indicted on charges including that he possessed a firearm while using unlawful drugs. Legal experts have predicted he could challenge that law.

The case is Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, et al, v. Attorney General of the United States, et al, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-13893.

For the plaintiffs: William Hall of Dean Mead & Dunbar

For the federal government: Steven Hazel of the Justice Department

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

