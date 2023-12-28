News & Insights

Medical helicopter company Air Methods says it has successfully emerged from bankruptcy

December 28, 2023 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Air Methods, a private equity-owned medical helicopter company, said on Thursday it has successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with significantly reduced debt and increased liquidity.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in October.

