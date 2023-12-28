Medical helicopter company Air Methods says it has successfully emerged from bankruptcy

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Air Methods, a private equity-owned medical helicopter company, said on Thursday it has successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with significantly reduced debt and increased liquidity.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in October.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

