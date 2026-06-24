Medical Hedge Fund Sells 281,000 Shares of Enliven Theapeutics. Is it Time to Sell ELVN?

Key Points

Medical-focused hedge fund Orbimed Advisors sold 281,408 shares on June 15, 2026, for nearly $13 million at an average price of $45.02 per share.

This transaction represented 3.67% of Orbimed’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. common stock at the time of sale.

Activity reflects ongoing portfolio management, and the reporting entity continues to indirectly hold 7,388,902 shares following the transaction.

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Medical and biotech-focused hedge fund Orbimed Advisors reported a notable sale in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN).

The clinical-stage biotech is advancing cancer therapies recently annolunced promising data on a leukemia drug it is developing. Orbimed owns more than 10% of the company but recently lightened its stake.

The asset manager reported the sale of 281,408 shares of common stock for approximately $12.67 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 281,408 Shares traded (indirect) 281,408 Transaction value ~$12.7 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 7,388,902 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($45.02).

Key questions

What proportion of Orbimed's holdings was involved in this transaction?

This sale accounted for 3.67% of the reporting entity's indirect common stock holdings as of the transaction date, leaving the majority of its position intact.

This sale accounted for 3.67% of the reporting entity's indirect common stock holdings as of the transaction date, leaving the majority of its position intact. Were any shares held directly by Orbimed before or after this transaction?

No shares were held directly; all shares were owned indirectly through entities such as OrbiMed Genesis Master Fund, L.P., and OrbiMed Private Investments VII, LP, per the filing's footnotes.

No shares were held directly; all shares were owned indirectly through entities such as OrbiMed Genesis Master Fund, L.P., and OrbiMed Private Investments VII, LP, per the filing's footnotes. How does this transaction compare to the reporting entity’s prior activity in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc?

This is the second reported open-market sale in the past two years, with the previous transaction involving 1,033,300 shares; the size of this sale reflects a reduced number of available shares following prior dispositions.

This is the second reported open-market sale in the past two years, with the previous transaction involving 1,033,300 shares; the size of this sale reflects a reduced number of available shares following prior dispositions. What does the transaction suggest about OrbiMed’s ongoing position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc?

Following this transaction, Advisors Llc Orbimed continues to indirectly hold 7,388,902 shares, indicating a continued material investment in the company despite incremental sales for liquidity or portfolio rebalancing.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-15) $45.02 Market capitalization $3.49 billion Net income (TTM) -$103.69 million 1-year price change 95%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 15th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops small molecule kinase inhibitors for oncology, with lead candidates ELVN-001 (targeting chronic myeloid leukemia) and ELVN-002 (targeting HER2-altered cancers) in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through the advancement of proprietary drug candidates toward regulatory approval and future commercialization.

Targets healthcare providers, research institutions, and ultimately patients with oncology indications, focusing on unmet needs in hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted therapies for cancer. With a focused pipeline of small-molecule kinase inhibitors addressing significant unmet medical needs, the company leverages deep expertise in oncology drug development. Its strategy centers on advancing differentiated assets through early-stage clinical trials to establish a competitive position in precision oncology.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should take notice when an insider holding more than 10% of a business sells, such as Orbimed Advisors selling a sizeable chunk of its investment in Enliven Therapeutics.

That said, there are myriad reasons an insider could be selling without passing judgment on the stock’s future prospects. It could be anywhere from a large, unrelated expense to the need for an asset manager to fund client withdrawals or to diversify the portfolio out of an investment.

Orbimed has been a long-time investor in Enliven, gaining its current shares when Enliven executed a reverse merger with another listed company to go public in 2023.

The sale comes a couple of weeks after Enliven announced positive Phase III data for a leukemia drug in development. There are two ways an outside investor can view Orbimed’s sale. One is that the hedge fund is taking some profit after a few years of mediocre stock market returns. The other is that the fund sees the recent stock rally driven by drug-trial news as a peak at which it should take profits. Under that view, the belief is Orbimed isn’t as bullish on the company as the positive trial news would imply.

Indeed, since this sale, Orbimed has filed Form 144 paperwork to sell some more shares. Recognizing these sales could be a fund portfolio policy to lighten up a position and not a reflection on Enliven’s prospects, it’s definitely worth noting when the smart money, and a sizeable long-time owner of a business, is making sizeable sales.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.