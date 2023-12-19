Medical group pays $6.9 million to end EEOC probe over mandatory retirement age

By Daniel Wiessner

Dec 19 (Reuters) - A San Diego-based medical group will pay $6.875 million to settle claims that it violated federal anti-discrimination laws by subjecting physicians to a mandatory retirement age, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Tuesday.

The EEOC in a release said Scripps Clinic Medical Group imposed the retirement age regardless of individual doctors' abilities to do their job. Scripps denied wrongdoing but agreed to rescind the policy as part of the settlement, the EEOC said.

Scripps, whose network includes more than 900 doctors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EEOC said it had investigated Scripps' policy and found reasonable cause to believe that it violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The commission did not provide any other details about Scripps' policy or say how many doctors could receive payouts.

Scripps agreed to inform employees that it was eliminating the retirement age and clarify that the company does not have any policy in which age is a factor in making employment decisions, the EEOC said.

“Older workers make crucial contributions to our nation’s workplaces,” EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows said in a statement. “With demographics showing that many people are remaining in the workforce longer, it is critical for employers to understand the ADEA’s protections for older workers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.