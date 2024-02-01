Medical gear maker Getinge's Q4 operating profit lags expectations

Adds detail in paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Thursday a smaller than expected rise in operating profit and predicted 2-5% organic sales growth in 2024.

Operating profit was 1.14 billion crowns ($109.45 million against a year-earlier 828 million and a mean forecast of 1.36 billion in an LSEG poll of analysts.

($1 = 10.4155 Swedish crowns)

