Medical gear maker Getinge's Q3 core profit drops on weak demand, high costs

October 23, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Marta Frąckowiak and Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sweden's Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Monday a drop in third quarter core profit hit by weak demand, high wage inflation and costs related to its previous quality and supply problem at a division.

The Swedish medical gear maker's adjusted operating profit before amortisation, restructuring costs and write-downs (EBITA) for the quarter amounted to 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($100.17 million) against 1.2 billion crowns a year earlier.

