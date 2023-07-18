News & Insights

Medical gear maker Getinge's Q2 core profit halves

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 18, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Tuesday a sharp drop in second-quarter adjusted operating profit before amortisation, hit by quality and supply challenges in its product categories Cardiac Assist and Cardiopulmonary

