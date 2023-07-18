Medical gear maker Getinge's Q2 core profit halves

Refiles with no changes to text

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Tuesday a sharp drop in second-quarter adjusted operating profit before amortisation, hit by quality and supply challenges in its product categories Cardiac Assist and Cardiopulmonary

(Reporting by Marie Mannes)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 82;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.