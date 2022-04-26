Medical gear maker Getinge's profit fall more than expected due to supply chain trouble

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Tuesday a drop in quarterly profit that was larger than expected due to shortages of materials and higher costs for components.

The maker of products for surgery, intensive care and sterilisation however predicted a strong margin recovery as volumes increase throughout the rest of 2022, and stood by a forecast for full-year organic sales growth in the upper part of a 4-6% range.

"We have well-functioning methods for ensuring access to components and transportation, and I am confident ahead of the second half of the year in which we expect to make major deliveries," CEO Mattias Perjos said in a statement.

First-quarter operating earnings fell to 780 million crowns ($80.5 million) from 960 million a year ago on an organic sales drop of 6%. Getinge said profit margins were squeezed by the lower sales volumes, and an unfavourable product mix.

Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast an 876 million crown profit in the quarter.

Getinge said it had been able to partly compensate for cost increases for components by raising prices.

Order intake slowed 4% in the quarter.

($1 = 9.6887 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Louise Heavens)

