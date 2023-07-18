News & Insights

Medical gear maker Getinge's core profit halves due to quality and supply trouble

July 18, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Tuesday a sharp drop in second-quarter core profits hit by quality and supply chain problems at its product categories Cardiac Assist and Cardiopulmonary.

The Swedish group had warned in June that the problems would have a negative impact of around 400 Swedish crowns on the quarterly profit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, and amortization landed at 495 million crowns ($48.3 million), against a year-earlier 956 million. Adjusted operating profit was 442 million crowns, down from 913 million.

