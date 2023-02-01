Medical gear group Getinge's Q4 operating profit unexpectedly falls

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Wednesday an unexpected drop in fourth-quarter operating profit and predicted organic sales growth of 2-5% in 2023.

Operating profit fell to 828 million Swedish crowns ($79.34 million) from a year-ago 1.11 billion against a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts of a rise to 1.32 billion.

($1 = 10.4355 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.