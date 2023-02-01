Medical gear group Getinge's Q4 operating profit unexpectedly falls

February 01, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Wednesday an unexpected drop in fourth-quarter operating profit and predicted organic sales growth of 2-5% in 2023.

Operating profit fell to 828 million Swedish crowns ($79.34 million) from a year-ago 1.11 billion against a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts of a rise to 1.32 billion.

($1 = 10.4355 Swedish crowns)

