Medical gear group Elekta's profit grows unexpectedly in Q4

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.ST reported on Wednesday a fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit above expectations and proposed a raised dividend.

Operating profit grew to 570 million Swedish crowns ($58.3 million) from a year-earlier 545 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a decline to 525 million. L5N2XF0J9

($1 = 9.7832 Swedish crowns)

