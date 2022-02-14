Medical gear group Elekta warns of profit drop as supply costs rise

Adds detail, share reaction, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.STwarned on Monday in a preliminary set of results that its November-January profit fell due to global supply chain challenges.

The Swedish group said its fiscal third-quarter adjusted operating profit fell 20% from a year earlier to 375 million crowns ($40.1 million) as higher component and logistics costs squeezed margins, while sales were down 3%.

Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 16% rise in profit and Elekta's shares were down 8% at 1308 GMT.

Elekta, which will publish its full quarterly earnings report on Feb. 24, said it expected the high component and logistics costs to normalise towards the second half of 2022.

