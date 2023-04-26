Medical gear Getinge's Q1 profit grows unexpectedly as demand recovers

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Wednesday an unexpected rise in first-quarter operating profit on the back of recovering demand and easing supply chain bottlenecks.

The maker of products for surgery, intensive care and sterilisation reiterated guidance from February for organic sales growth of 2-5% this year.

"Supply chain constraints eased in the quarter and are now mainly concentrated to intra-aortic balloon pumps and ECMO therapy products in Acute Care Therapies, for which we have orders valued at just over 400 million crowns that are pending delivery," Chief Executive Mattias Perjos said in a statement.

"This is expected to take place in the second half of the year," he said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

