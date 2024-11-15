Medical Facilities price target raised to C$17 from C$16 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm raised the firm’s price target on Medical Facilities (MFCSF) to C$17 from C$16 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.

