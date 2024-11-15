Medical Facilities price target raised to C$17 from C$16 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm raised the firm’s price target on Medical Facilities (MFCSF) to C$17 from C$16 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MFCSF:
- Medical Facilities Sells Hospital to Sanford Health
- Medical Facilities price target raised to C$16 from C$14 at RBC Capital
- Medical Facilities Corp Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Medical Facilities Corporation Reports Q3 2024 Financial Growth
- Medical Facilities Corporation Shows Strong Q3 Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.