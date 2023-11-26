Medical Facilities (MFCSF) Price Target Increased by 6.81% to 8.24

The average one-year price target for Medical Facilities (OTC:MFCSF) has been revised to 8.24 / share. This is an increase of 6.81% from the prior estimate of 7.72 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.16 to a high of 8.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.62% from the latest reported closing price of 6.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Facilities. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFCSF is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 549K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 168K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 154K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 67.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFCSF by 39.10% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFCSF by 6.80% over the last quarter.

