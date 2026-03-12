Medical Facilities Corporation Reveals Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Medical Facilities Corporation (MFCSF) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $9.71 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $36.72 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $75.11 million from $69.15 million last year.

Medical Facilities Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.71 Mln. vs. $36.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $75.11 Mln vs. $69.15 Mln last year.

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