Medical Facilities Corp to Release Q3 2024 Results

October 24, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) has released an update.

Medical Facilities Corporation is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, 2024, and will host anearnings conference callthe same morning. The company, which owns several surgical facilities in the US, is expected to provide insights into its financial performance and strategies during the call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

