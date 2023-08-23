Medical Expenses Claim: Will It Work For Your Taxes?

If you’re paying a lot of healthcare costs out of your own pocket, can you deduct those medical expenses from your taxes? The short answer is yes, but there are some limitations.

Can You Claim Medical Expenses on Your Taxes?

While many out-of-pocket medical bills are deductible, you have two hurdles to overcome before you can benefit from claiming medical bills on your federal income tax return.

1. You Must Itemize Deductions

Itemizing is essential for taking advantage of the medical expense deduction.

As you file your taxes, you have two options: either itemize deductions or take the standard deduction.

When you itemize, you take stock of what you paid for healthcare, home mortgage interest, state and local taxes, charitable contributions and other itemized deductions. You list out all of those expenses on Schedule A of your 1040 tax return, or you use tax software that asks a series of questions to fill out the form for you.

Itemizing can produce tax savings if you have a lot of qualifying expenses, as it can result in a larger deduction than if you took the standard deduction. However, compiling the information can be time-consuming. So if your expenses aren’t particularly high, itemizing might not be

2. Your Medical Expenses Must Top 7.5% of Adjusted Gross Income

The second hurdle you have to overcome is that you can only deduct unreimbursed medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income for the tax year.

Let’s say you had AGI of $100,000 last year; 7.5% of that is $7,500. If you incurred $8,000 in medical expenses, you can deduct only $500 worth of those expenses on your taxes, which is your expenses over $7,500.

How Much in Medical Expenses Can You Claim on Your Taxes?

If you meet the two qualification, there’s no cap on the amount of medical expenses you can claim. However, your total itemized deductions can’t reduce your taxable income below zero, and any unused deductions can’t be carried forward.

Which Medical Expenses Are Tax Deductible?

You can deduct unreimbursed medical care expenses paid for yourself, your spouse and your dependents. A wide variety of medical expenses are tax-deductible if you pay them primarily to alleviate or prevent a physical or mental disability or illness. Some examples include:

Prescription medications

Copays for doctor visits and other medical treatments

Dental work and orthodontia expenses

Prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and vision exams

Medical, dental and vision insurance premiums

Laboratory fees

Transportation, meals and lodging when the primary reason for your trip is to receive medical care

Admission and transportation to a medical conference about a chronic illness that impacts you, your spouse or dependents

Qualified long-term care and residential nursing home care

The cost of buying, training and maintaining a guide dog or other service animal

Inpatient treatment at a hospital, therapeutic center or addiction treatment center

Smoking cessation programs, but not the cost of nicotine gum or patches designed to alleviate nicotine withdrawal. Those aren’t tax-deductible.

You can’t write off any medical expenses or dental expenses that were reimbursed by insurance or paid for with funds from a health savings account (HSA) or a flexible spending account (FSA). You also can’t deduct the cost of diet food, weight loss programs, vitamins or other expenses to improve your general health.

You can find a complete list and details on deductible medical expenses in IRS Publication 502.

How To Claim Medical Expenses on Your Taxes

To claim qualifying medical expenses on your tax return, you’ll need to complete Schedule A and file it with your Form 1040. If you’re using one of today’s best tax software products, it will complete the form for you.

You don’t have to list all qualified medical expenses on your return—you simply enter your total deductible medical and dental expenses on Line 1. Then you calculate the deductible amount on Lines 2 through 4.

You also don’t need to submit proof of out-of-pocket medical expenses with your return. However, you should keep receipts, statements or itemized invoices supporting your total medical expenses in case the IRS audits your taxes.

That documentation should include:

The name and address of any provider or other entity you paid

The amount and date of each payment

The nature of the medical care

Who received the care

Keep this paperwork with your other tax records for at least three years from the date you filed your return.

Deducting medical and dental expenses and health insurance premiums can be a great way to lower your tax bill, but you need to follow the rules and requirements. Make sure you understand what those are so you can take advantage of this potentially valuable tax break.

