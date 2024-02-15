News & Insights

US Markets
WST

Medical equipment maker West Pharmaceutical forecasts weak annual results

February 15, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by Vaibhav Sadhamta for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services WST.N forecast full-year results below analysts' estimates on Thursday after the company missed fourth-quarter revenue expectations, hurt by weak demand for its medical equipments used to make COVID-19 vaccines.

The company, whose sales have taken a hit in recent quarters on falling demand for COVID-19 vaccines and related therapies, expects headwinds to be more pronounced during the first quarter and less impactful in subsequent quarters.

"In 2024, we expect moderated organic sales growth as we manage timing of inventory management, especially with our largest customers," West Pharmaceutical CEO Eric Green said.

Sales at the company's proprietary products unit, which accounts for most of West Pharmaceutical's revenue and makes equipment used to deliver and package treatments, rose 1.5% to $593.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of $597.4 million, according to LSEG data.

The company reported sales of $732.0 million, missing estimates of $739.5 million.

West Pharmaceutical forecast 2024 adjusted earnings per share between $7.50 and $7.75, compared to estimates of $8.79.

The company forecast annual sales in the range of $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion, below estimates of $3.22 billion.

On an adjusted basis, West Pharmaceutical earned $1.83 per share, compared to estimates of $1.78 per share.

(Reporting by Vaibhav Sadhamta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Vaibhav.Sadhamta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.