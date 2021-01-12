Medical equipment maker Steris to buy Cantel Medical for about $3.6 billion

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Steris Plc STE.N said on Tuesday it would buy rival Cantel Medical Corp CMD.N for about $3.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Steris will pay $84.66 per Cantel share, on par with Monday's closing price.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

