BioTech
STE

Medical equipment maker Steris to buy Cantel Medical for about $3.6 billion

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

Medical equipment maker Steris Plc said on Tuesday it would buy rival Cantel Medical Corp for about $3.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Steris Plc STE.N said on Tuesday it would buy rival Cantel Medical Corp CMD.N for about $3.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Steris will pay $84.66 per Cantel share, on par with Monday's closing price.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STE CMD

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: ModivCare's core purpose and dismantling the barriers of health inequities

    ModivCare CEO Dan Greenleaf joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the company’s core purpose and dismantling the barriers of health inequities.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular