Medical equipment maker Getinge's core profit jumps to 1.1 bln SEK in Q1

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Swedish medical gear maker Getinge GETIb.ST on Tuesday posted a rise in first-quarter core profit, but a sharp fall in order intake.

Operating profit before amortisation and one-off items rose to 1.08 billion crowns ($128.8 million) from 661 billion a year earlier. The core operating margin widened to 17.5% from 11.0%, while order intake fell 23%.

($1 = 8.3831 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

