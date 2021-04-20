Medical equipment maker Getinge profit jumps, lifting shares

2020 was exceptionally strong due to the pandemic

Sees 2021 sales above 2019 level

'Artificial lungs', vaccine production gear demand still strong

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Swedish medical gear maker Getinge GETIb.STon Tuesday posted a jump in first-quarter core profit and said many customers were now turning their attention toward managing record-long waiting lines for surgeries delayed by the pandemic.

The maker of products for surgery, intensive care and sterilization said operating profit before amortisation and one-off items rose to 1.08 billion crowns ($128.8 million) from 661 million a year earlier, with the margins widening to 17.5% from 11.0% helped by higher sales volumes, a favourable product mix, and lower costs.

Shares in Getinge were up 8% in early trade.

"The first quarter featured major deliveries of Sterile Transfer and ECMO therapy products, where we expect to see continued strong demand," CEO Mattias Perjos said in a statement.

"We also delivered a large number of advanced ICU ventilators during the quarter, but expect sales of ventilators to return to more normal levels for the full-year 2021."

An extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine is a kind of artificial lung used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Getinge's sterile transfer products are used in the production of vaccines.

Order intake fell 23% from a year earlier, when global demand for ventilators soared as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Getinge repeated guidance from January for gradually strengthening sales this year from 2019 levels, to at least 27 billion crowns, as healthcare returns to normal capacity.

"More and more of our customers are heading towards a situation in which managing record-breaking waiting lines for surgeries is as challenging as COVID-19," it said.

In 2019, sales totalled 26.6 billion crowns.

The company announced restructuring measures at its Rastatt factory in Germany, with associated costs of 90 million crowns booked in the first quarter.

($1 = 8.3831 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard)

