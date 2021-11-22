Medical equipment maker Getinge lifts sales target for years ahead

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

Swedish medical equipment supplier Getinge said on Monday its new financial targets for 2022-2025 were for annual like-for-like sales growth of 4-6% and an increase of adjusted earnings per share of above 10% on average.

Getinge also said in a statement ahead of presentations to investors and media it had significant capacity to make bolt-on acquisitions.

Getinge also said in a statement ahead of presentations to investors and media it had significant capacity to make bolt-on acquisitions.

In 2020, Getinge’s organic sales growth amounted to 14%, primarily related to strong demand for advanced intensive care unit ventilators and products such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines - a kind of artificial lung used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Getinge's previous targets, for the period 2018-2020, were for a 10% increase in earnings per share and organic, or like-for-like, sales growth of 2-4%.

For the 2018–2020 period, organic sales rose 9.9% while earnings grew 22.4%.

Shares in the company were down 3% at 1238 GMT.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

