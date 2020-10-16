Medical equipment group Getinge's Q3 profit jumps on pandemic related demand

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST on Friday reported a big jump in third-quarter core profit on the back of demand for ventilators and other life support equipment due to the pandemic, but order intake edged down.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation tripled to 2.03 billion crowns ($228.68 million) from 677 million crowns a year earlier.

Margins more than doubled to 25.4% from 10.9%, while order intake fell 5.3%.

($1 = 8.8769 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Supantha Mukherjee)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.