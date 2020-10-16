Medical equipment group Getinge's Q3 profit jumps on pandemic related demand

Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge on Friday reported a big jump in third-quarter core profit on the back of demand for ventilators and other life support equipment due to the pandemic, but order intake edged down.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation tripled to 2.03 billion crowns ($228.68 million) from 677 million crowns a year earlier.

Margins more than doubled to 25.4% from 10.9%, while order intake fell 5.3%.

