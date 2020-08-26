BioTech

Medical equipment group Elekta's Q1 profit beats expectations

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta on Wednesday reported bigger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter profit despite a decline in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating profit jumped 42% from a year earlier to 335 million crowns ($38.21 million). Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 172 million crowns.

Profit before interest, tax and amortisation grew 23% to 551 million crowns.

($1 = 8.7668 Swedish crowns)

