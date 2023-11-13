News & Insights

US Markets
PEN

Medical device makers rise on relief after Wegovy obesity trial data

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 13, 2023 — 10:14 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Corrects syntax in paragraph 1

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. medical device makers climbed in early trading on Monday as a potential hit from the cardiac benefits of Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO Wegovy was seen as more moderate than initially feared by investors.

"In our view, several bullets were dodged here," Jefferies analyst Matthew Taylor said in a note.

The heart protective benefits of Wegovy obesity treatment are due to more than weight loss alone, according to presented by Novo at a major medical meeting on Saturday.

Heart device maker Penumbra PEN.N was the biggest gainer, up 19%, after the data showed the reduction in risk of non-fatal stroke was not statistically significant over the length of the trial.

"Investors had feared a significant reduction in strokes. That didn't materialize," J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus said in a note.

Shares of diabetes care device makers Abbott Laboratories ABT.N, Dexcom DXCM.O, Insulet PODD.O, Tandem TNDM.O and Medtronic rose between 2% and 8%.

Inari Medical NARI.O, which also produces surgical equipment, were up 6% in morning trade.

The iShares US Medical Devices ETF IHI.P rose 2.3%, eyeing its biggest one-day percentage gain since April, days after the fund hit a more than three-year low.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEN
ABT
DXCM
PODD
TNDM
NARI
IHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.