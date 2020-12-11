Vivos Therapeutics, which is commercializing non-invasive medical devices for sleep disordered breathing, raised $21 million by offering 3.5 million shares at $6, within the range of $5 to $7. The company offered 0.2 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 5% more in proceeds than expected and commands a fully diluted market value of $110 million.



Vivos Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VVOS. Roth Capital acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Medical device maker Vivos Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $6 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

