Medical device maker Stryker to buy Vocera Communications for $2.97 bln

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Stryker Corp SYK.N said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire digital care platform Vocera Communications Inc VCRA.N for about $2.97 billion.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.