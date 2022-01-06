US Markets
Medical device maker Stryker to buy Vocera Communications for $2.97 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Stryker Corp SYK.N said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire digital care platform Vocera Communications Inc VCRA.N for about $2.97 billion.

