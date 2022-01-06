Medical device maker Stryker to buy Vocera Communications for $2.97 bln

Adds details from statement, shares, background,

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Stryker Corp SYK.N said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire digital care platform Vocera Communications Inc VCRA.N for about $2.97 billion.

Vocera shares were up nearly 27% at $78.63 before the bell, just shy of the offer price of $79.25 per share.

Founded in 2000, Vocera caters to nearly 1,900 hospitals, allowing healthcare workers to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and their families.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year and is estimated to have a neutral impact on net earnings per diluted share in 2022, Stryker said.

Stryker shares were down nearly 1% at $270 in light premarket trading.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

