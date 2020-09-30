Pulmonx, which makes minimally invasive systems to treat severe emphysema, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Wednesday.



The Redwood City, CA-based company now plans to raise $175 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $17 to $18. The company had previously filed to offer 6.7 million shares at a range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the revised range, Pulmonx will raise 75% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Pulmonx's Zephyr Valve, a severe emphysema treatment device, received pre-market approval in 2018 and is now commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients through June 30, 2020.



Pulmonx was founded in 1995 and booked $32 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LUNG. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Canaccord Genuity are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The article Medical device maker Pulmonx increases proposed deal size by 75% ahead of $175 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

