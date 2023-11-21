News & Insights

Medical device maker Medtronic raises fiscal 2024 profit view

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 21, 2023 — 07:07 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara and Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic MDT.N raised its annual profit forecast for the second time this year on Tuesdayafter beating second-quarter earnings estimates, as a post-pandemic pickup in surgical volumes boosted demand for its medical devices.

Medical device makers are seeing higher demand for their products due to a steady recovery in surgical procedures that were deferred during the pandemic, especially by older adults, as well as easing staff shortages at hospitals.

Medtronic joins medical device makers including Abbott Laboratories ABT.N and Boston ScientificBSX.N that have benefited from soaring demand for non-urgent surgeries.

On an adjusted basis, the Dublin-based company reported a profit of $1.25 per share for the second quarter, above analysts' average estimate of $1.18 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

