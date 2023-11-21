News & Insights

Medical device maker Medtronic raises fiscal 2024 profit view

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 21, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic MDT.N on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast for the second time this year, banking on higher demand for its medical devices as surgery volumes pick up pace.

It now expects profit to be between $5.13 per share and $5.19 per share for the fiscal year 2024, above the range of $5.08 per share to $5.16 per share expected previously.

Stocks mentioned

MDT

