News & Insights

US Markets
MASI

Medical device maker Masimo forecasts weak quarterly sales, shares fall

July 17, 2023 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds details on preliminary results, share price in paragraphs 3-5

July 17 (Reuters) - Masimo Corp MASI.O on Monday reported preliminary second-quarter sales below analysts' estimates due to weak performance at its healthcare segment, sending the medical device maker's shares down about 28% in after-market trading.

The company forecast consolidated revenue for the second quarter between $453 million and $457 million, compared with estimates of $553.2 million, according to Refinitiv.

Masimo said an increase in costs related to hospital personnel hit equipment demand during the quarter. It also reported lower demand for single-patient use sensors.

"On the consumer side, it is unclear when the softness in the premium and luxury categories will improve," the company said.

Masimo's shares fell to $106 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MASI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.