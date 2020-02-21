Medical device maker Inari files for a $100 million IPO

Inari Medical, a medical device company for venous diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The company's minimally invasive devices have been used to treat over 6700 patients in 500 hospitals, 90% of which has been since the third quarter 2018.



The Irvine, CA-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $51 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NARI. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Canaccord Genuity and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

