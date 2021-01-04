Cardiva Medical, which makes minimally invasive catheter-based vascular closure devices, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.



Cardiva's devices are designed around an easy to use, catheter-based delivery system and the natural clot-inducing properties of collagen. The company states that its VASCADE device is the only marketed vascular closure device clinically proven to increase workflow efficiency and reduce access site complications, and that its VASCADE MVP device is the only marketed vascular closure device clinically proven and labeled to improve workflow. Since the launches of VASCADE in 2014 and VASCADE MVP in 2019, Cardiva has sold over 470,000 and 120,000 devices in the US through September 30, 2020, respectively.



The Santa Clara, CA-based company was founded in 2002 and booked $41 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE but has yet to select a symbol (RC ticker: CDVA.RC). Cardiva Medical filed confidentially on February 10, 2020. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Canaccord Genuity, and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Medical device maker Cardiva Medical files for a $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

