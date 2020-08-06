Acutus Medical, which manufactures devices for electrophysiological mapping to treat arrhythmias, raised $159 million by offering 8.8 million shares at $18, the high end of the range of $16 to $18. The company offered 1.5 million more shares than anticipated. Certain existing shareholders indicated on $45 million of the IPO (28% of the deal). At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $509 million.



Acutus Medical plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AFIB. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.





The article Medical device maker Acutus Medical prices upsized IPO at $18 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



