Medical device firm TELA Bio sets terms for $60 million IPO

TELA Bio, a medical device company focused on soft tissue reinforcement materials, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The Malvern, PA-based company plans to raise $60 million by offering 4 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, TELA Bio would command a fully diluted market value of $165 million.



TELA Bio was founded in 2012 and booked $11 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TELA. Jefferies and Piper Jaffray are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price on Thursday, November 7, 2019.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.