Spinal Elements Holdings, which develops medical devices for minimally invasive spinal surgery procedures, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Spinal Elements offers a comprehensive product portfolio that can address approximately 95% of spinal surgery procedures performed worldwide as of 2018. Its systems, products, and technologies cover a wide variety of spine disorders, including degenerative conditions, deformities, and trauma.



The Carlsbad, CA-based company traces its roots to 2003 and booked $93 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SPEL. Spinal Elements Holdings filed confidentially on May 6, 2020. Credit Suisse, Baird, Stifel, Truist Securities and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Medical device company Spinal Elements Holdings files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



