Medical Data Vision (TYO:3902) Price Target Decreased by 14.21% to 831.30

The average one-year price target for Medical Data Vision (TYO:3902) has been revised to 831.30 / share. This is an decrease of 14.21% from the prior estimate of 969.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 797.90 to a high of 882.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from the latest reported closing price of 754.00 / share.

Medical Data Vision Maintains 0.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Data Vision. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3902 is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 1,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 354K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 194K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 162K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3902 by 22.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 117K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 76K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3902 by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.