News & Insights

Stocks

Medical Data Vision Reports Decline in Nine-Month Financials

November 11, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Medical Data Vision Co.Ltd. (JP:3902) has released an update.

Medical Data Vision Co., Ltd. reported a decline in financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 8.1% and a net loss of 314 million yen, compared to profits in the same period of the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company forecasts a slight increase in annual net sales by the end of 2024.

For further insights into JP:3902 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.