Medical Data Vision Reports Decline in Nine-Month Financials

Medical Data Vision Co., Ltd. reported a decline in financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 8.1% and a net loss of 314 million yen, compared to profits in the same period of the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company forecasts a slight increase in annual net sales by the end of 2024.

