BioTech
MXC

Medical cannabis company Northern Leaf eyes London listing later this year

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published

Northern Leaf Ltd is close to hiring a lead broker for a London stock listing later this year, its financial adviser said, a month after it became only the second company to receive a license for growing medical cannabis in the British Isles.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Northern Leaf Ltd is close to hiring a lead broker for a London stock listing later this year, its financial adviser said, a month after it became only the second company to receive a license for growing medical cannabis in the British Isles.

The Jersey-based company, preparing to grow cannabis in a 75,000 square feet greenhouse on the island, is currently raising 5 million pounds ($6.91 million) in private funding before the initial public offering, its adviser Tristan Gervais told Reuters.

Surging demand for medical cannabis, increasingly used to cope with mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and insomnia, has pushed countries across Europe to consider tweaking their laws.

Britain last year paved the way for medical cannabis companies to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), sparking a race between firms to go public and raise money.

Australia's MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd MXC.AX became the first medical cannabis company to trade on the LSE on Feb. 9, with its shares more than trebling since the debut.

"The UK Capital Markets are now open for strong medical cannabis businesses with appropriate UK licenses," said Gervais, who heads cannabis advisory at merchant bank Chrystal Capital.

Northern Leaf expects its first commercial harvest in the third quarter and can produce 6,500 kilograms of dry flower at full capacity. The company plans to sell its harvest in countries including the United Kingdom, Israel and Germany.

It plans to use the proceeds from its IPO to expand cultivation, install an extraction facility and build its own medical brands, Gervais said.

Northern Leaf received its license nearly 22 years after GW Pharmaceuticals GWPH.O became the first company to win British approval to grow medical marijuana in the country.

($1 = 0.7240 pounds)

Canadian pot producers may scale back in Europe - industry report

Once down in the weeds, cash-strapped pot producers raise billions in market rally

Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs

Jazz Pharma to buy GW Pharma for $7.2 bln, adding cannabis-based drug to portfolio

Regulatory jujitsu turns CBD into $7 bln deal

European medical marijuana sales set to risehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tPyGaV

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MXC GWPH REFG JAZZ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

    Microsoft CEO Says Clearer Laws Needed for Online Speech

    Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella says social-media services need clearer rules to govern whether controversial accounts have a place on their services. He speaks with Bloomberg's Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Studio 1.0."

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular