Medical Bankruptcies: Can You File For Bankruptcy Over Medical Bills?

Saying that health care for Americans costs a lot of dollars is like saying it’s a lot of miles to the nearest star. Both are measured in trillions. U.S. health care spending reached $4.1 trillion in 2020, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. At the individual level, Americans spent $12,530 per person on medical care that year.

The cost of health care is a sizable problem for Americans and, in fact, is a prime factor in personal bankruptcy. But filing for bankruptcy can be an effective way to reduce or eliminate overwhelming medical bills.

Medical Debt and Bankruptcy

The cost of health care is a significant financial burden for many people. A 2021 Census Bureau study found nearly 1 in 5 households (19%) couldn’t pay for medical care when it was needed. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reported in 2022 that whenever debt collectors contacted consumers, medical debt was the most likely reason.

This close connection between poor health and financial troubles carries through to bankruptcy. The link was notably made in a 2000 study that concluded medical bills accounted for 40% of bankruptcy filings the previous year.

That was years before the Affordable Care Act, but the expansion of health insurance coverage under the law known as Obamacare hasn’t seemed to make much difference. In a 2019 study of 910 Americans who filed for bankruptcy, two-thirds said their filings were tied to medical issues.

Why do an estimated 530,000 families seek bankruptcy protection from medical bills each year? The short answer is: Because it works.

Can You Discharge Medical Debt in Bankruptcy?

There’s no special process that allows filers to discharge just one type of debt. So you may be able to shed medical debt in bankruptcy, and all your other debts may go, too. It depends on the types of debt you have and the type of bankruptcy you file.

Debts in bankruptcy are classified as “secured” versus “unsecured,” and “priority” versus “nonpriority.” Secured debts are backed by some sort of collateral, such as a car or home, while unsecured debts are not backed by an asset. Priority debts—including tax bills, student loans, child support and alimony—are unsecured but get special status.

Medical bills are generally classified as nonpriority unsecured debts, and they’re a type of debt most likely to be discharged, or wiped clean, in a bankruptcy. While a discharge is bad news for creditors, it can be great for the borrower because it means the debt doesn’t have to be repaid.

Chapter 7 Bankruptcy and Medical Debt

Filing for protection from creditors under Chapter 7 of the U.S. bankruptcy code can help struggling borrowers shed debts, medical or otherwise. Chapter 7 is called a liquidation bankruptcy.

In a Chapter 7 case, a bankruptcy trustee sells the debtor’s eligible assets to repay creditors. Some assets are exempt, depending on laws in the filer’s state. The entire process takes four to six months. When it’s over, the filer will likely be relieved of medical debt, even if no money was raised to pay health care providers. In fact, most Chapter 7 cases are “no asset” filings, where creditors receive nothing—but debts are discharged all the same.

The downside of Chapter 7 is that filers may have to give up property, including their homes in some cases. Chapter 7 is only for people who lack sufficient income to repay creditors.

To check whether someone qualifies, the bankruptcy court uses a means test. People who have jobs and earn enough to pay creditors back generally must file under Chapter 13.

Chapter 13 Bankruptcy and Medical Debt

In Chapter 13 bankruptcy, sometimes called wage-earner’s bankruptcy, debtors create a plan to repay their creditors over the course of three to five years. They’ll use their disposable income to make payments, and sometimes medical bills must be repaid as part of the process.

The upside is that filers may be able to preserve their relationships with health care providers if they repay at least some of their bills. That can be important to a debtor’s future health and well-being.

Other Ways to Get Rid of Medical Debt

If your only debt is from medical bills, then bankruptcy may not be the best choice. For one thing, bankruptcy is hard on your credit: A Chapter 7 bankruptcy can stay on your credit reports for up to 10 years from the filing date, while a Chapter 13 can remain for up to seven years after the filing date. A bankruptcy is considered a derogatory mark that can lower your credit score, though the impact lessens over time.

Meanwhile, many credit scoring models ignore unpaid medical bills or give less weight to them. And recently, the major credit reporting agencies agreed to several changes regarding medical debt.

Medical debt that was in collections but got paid off will no longer appear on credit reports, and consumers will have a grace period of one year before unpaid medical debt is listed. Medical debt of less than $500 won’t appear on credit reports at all.

So you might consider avoiding bankruptcy and instead trying these options for dealing with hefty health care bills:

Negotiate with the medical provider. Hospitals and other providers may take smaller amounts of cash now rather than continue with collection efforts that have an uncertain outcome.

Enter a debt management plan. A counselor with a nonprofit credit counseling agency can help you enter a debt management plan and can negotiate with your creditors on your behalf. You may be able to stretch out the repayment term, lower your interest rate, remove fees or make repayment more manageable in other ways.

Consolidate your debt. You may be able to take out a personal loan with a low interest rate or apply for one of the best credit cards with a 0% APR and use it to pay off your medical debt. These measures can give you some breathing room, but you'll need to make a plan to pay off your debt balance.

Sell stuff. You might also sell some assets, like a boat or a second car, and direct the proceeds toward health care creditors. It's sort of a modified liquidation—without the oversight of the bankruptcy trustee.

Raise money. Crowdfunding is a new approach for dealing with medical debt, by requesting money from the public using an online platform. GoFundMe is especially popular with people raising money to pay medical bills. Over five years, according to one study, GoFundMe campaigns raised over $2 billion. However, it's worth noting that the campaigners were seeking four times as much, or over $8.45 billion, and only a third of the campaigns reached even half their goal.

Bottom Line

Personal bankruptcy can be an effective way to get rid of crushing medical bills. But it may come at a significant cost to your credit profile and, potentially, your relationships with doctors and other health care providers. Chapter 7 bankruptcy can require that you give up many of your possessions, while Chapter 13 means committing to a yearslong repayment plan.

However, when your personal money situation is on life support due to medical bills, bankruptcy can represent an opportunity to return to a healthy financial state.

