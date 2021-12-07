Markets
Medicago's Plant-based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Overall Efficacy Rate Of 71%

(RTTNews) - Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L, GSK) reported positive efficacy and safety results from the phase 3 placebo-controlled efficacy study of the plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in combination with GSK's pandemic adjuvant. The overall vaccine efficacy rate against all variants of SARS-COV-2 was 71%. The vaccine candidate showed efficacy of 75.3% against COVID-19 of any severity for the Delta variant. To date, the phase 3 results have confirmed the safety profile is consistent with Phase 2 results, the company noted.

Based on the results, Medicago will imminently seek regulatory approval from Health Canada as part of its rolling submission.

Medicago is an affiliated company of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

