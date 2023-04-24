News & Insights

Medica Group shares surge 32.5% after IK Investment takeover bid

April 24, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Joice Alves for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Medica Group MGPM.L shares surged 32.5% on Monday after the UK telemedicine services company recommended a takeover offer from private equity firm IK Investment.

The cash acquisition offer valued the company 269 million pounds ($334 million), and each Medica shareholder will be entitled to receive 212 pence in cash per share, representing a 32.5% premium on the closing price on Friday.

